A view from above shows the streets of Hudson during the Wisconsin Safer at Home order. Under the order, nonessential businesses are closed, restaurants are open for delivery or take out only and residents are required to stay home except for essential trips. Submitted photo by Michael HuberSubmitted photo by Michael Huber
