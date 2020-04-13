WOODBURY, Minn. — Across the country, organizations known for gathering people together, like the YMCA, have had to figure out how to do so while staying physically apart.

Heidi Bardwell, the executive director of the Woodbury YMCA, 2175 Radio Drive, said her location and those throughout the Twin Cities are trying to pivot their services to keep people connected and their needs met.

Though YMCA locations are closed to the public, they are open for two key services: food distribution and child care.

Beginning Monday, YMCA Twin Cities locations have partnered with Minnesota nonprofit Loaves and Fishes and UnitedHealth Group to provide free meals. The meals, which serve four to six people, are distributed noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Woodbury YMCA is offering care for children ages 2-5 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for parents who must go to work, as well as school-age care for older children at St. Croix Preparatory Academy in Stillwater. Child care is fee-based, but financial assistance is offered. Appropriate hygiene and social distancing precautions are being taken in these settings, Bardwell said, including keeping group sizes small and maintaining separate supplies for each child.

Woodbury YMCA staff are also making "hundreds" of calls each week to their members over 65 to make sure they have the resources they need to stay healthy, Bardwell said.

To help members stay active at home, YMCA Twin Cities is promoting its on-demand and Facebook Live fitness and meditation classes, cooking demonstrations and recipes, and activities like the 12Bursts challenge to get kids moving for 60 minutes per day.