The community's leaders have focused donations to medical professionals and other first responders, especially at Woodwinds Hospital. Other recipients of these donations include Woodbury Public Safety and the Cottage Grove Police Department, as well as the Woodbury locations of Allina Health, HealthPartners, Central + Priority Pediatrics, The UPS Store and Whole Foods.

Woodbury resident Zhong Chen, a leader in the supplies collection and donation efforts, said Chinese Americans became very worried when they saw what was happening in Wuhan, China, beginning in January with the spread of COVID-19, the disease that results from coronavirus. Organizing mainly through word of mouth, Chen said, Chinese American families — mainly in Woodbury, with some from Cottage Grove and St. Paul — came together to gather supplies to send to hospitals in Wuhan.

But in March, as the situation became more serious in the U.S. and the shortage of personal protective equipment for medical workers, first responders and other essential employees became clear, the families decided it was more important to get supplies to people in their own community, Chen said.

A group of 50 volunteers has been collecting supplies consistently since March and dropping donations off periodically over the past month. About 15,000 one-use masks have been sent from friends in China, Chen said, with the Woodbury group paying to ship the supplies to the U.S. He said the group has also organized a drive-thru distribution site at the Red Rock Elementary School parking lot so essential workers can pick up supplies.

More than 60 families have contributed to the collection of supplies, and the group has collected about $9,000 in total, Chen said, with $4,000 spent on supplies to distribute to essential workers in the east metro.

"We're just happy to be able to contribute to this community and fight this virus together," he said.

Woodbury police Sgt. Omar Maklad said the department has received two donations of masks and cleaning supplies from the group. Donating these kinds of supplies is one of the best ways to support first responders right now, Maklad said. He also suggested donating to local food shelves to help out community members in need.

"We truly want to say thank you to the Chinese American (community) for the donations," Maklad said. "They're a big part of the community, and there's some things that have come up in the recent past with some tensions toward the Chinese American community, and I think Woodbury Public Safety is doing everything they can to make sure everyone feels safe and welcome in the community."

Woodbury's Asian American community is concerned about recent displays of prejudice in the city related to COVID-19, said a Chinese American woman involved with the donations who declined to share her name over concerns for her family's safety. On March 25, a Woodbury couple shared a photo of racist note they said was left on their door. Woodbury Public Safety said the incident is being investigated as a bias crime.

"We really want Woodbury to be a more diverse and inclusive community because we truly believe that’s what makes a community stronger and better," the woman said. "I think we are adding value."

The woman emphasized that Chinese Americans want to convey how much they care about and want to help the Woodbury community. She said she has personally spent "a lot of money" on these supplies but that it's worth it to help protect the people who still must go to work.

“As a community, we are using these services together," she said. "We’re in this together.”