NEW RICHMOND -- I believe people share a special bond with trees and most of us, when we really think about it, can come up with a tree that holds a special place in our lives. Maybe it was a tree fort or a first kiss, a picnic or a swing. I call mine "Grandpa" although he could be grandma as well. An educated guess puts the weathered red oak near 150 years old.

In the morning when the sun rises in the east, Grandpa’s arms embrace the entire length of our yard.

His voice changes with the seasons. At winter’s end, he is mostly silent, the last of his stubborn leaves having departed their will to hang on depleted by the night’s cold snap. But soon his leaves will return and with them his voice rustling in the wind. By early summer his voice will be full-throated thousands of leaves orchestrated by the slightest breeze or the frenzy of a thunderstorm. But to hear him, you have to stop what you are doing and you have to listen.

He lives uniquely in this world, a synthesis of the winged, the two-legged and the earth below. Taking only what he needs from the earth, the sun and the rain, he turns these gifts into a long life of service to creatures large and small.

Beneath his massive limbs I am filled with a deep sense of peace and comfort knowing how long he has been here, what he has seen and endured, that he will be here after I am not. I am humbled in his presence.

Less than 10 years removed from the Civil War, his time began. Hundreds of thousands of people died in the name of an idea we still cannot accept.

Grandpa, what have you seen?

Reconstruction. George Custer. Sitting Bull. Jim Crow.

The age of industry, a time when men believed they could build anything, solve any problem, an age of immense confidence. A war to end all wars. Spanish influenza. The birth of jazz. The crash. The Great Depression. Franklin D. Roosevelt. The New Deal.

Pearl Harbor. Another World War, two bombs, Hiroshima, 90,000. Nagasaki, 80,000. Marshall. $15 Billion. Cold War. Stalin. McCarthy. Civil Rights. Vietnam. “Abraham, Martin and John,” Woodstock. Watergate. Nixon.

Our first TV star president. Monica. 9/11/2001. Obama. Our second TV star president.

COVID-19.

Compared to a great oak, our lives are short. We spend our lives searching often for what we cannot find, while a tree remains planted in one place, a beacon in an ever changing storm. Limbs lost to summer thunder, or winter’s dark cold, the toll taken by relentless drought, trunks tested by disease and fire all testify that no life worth living is free from adversity.

I would like to ask, “How did you come by this place where you have grown? Was it happenstance or part of a bigger plan? How has the sky changed? Are there as many stars tonight as when you first glimpsed the moon? How many great men have come and gone in the seasons you have seen? How many promises made and broken, how many lives forgotten? Tell me, do you know how to make love last?”

Trees have been here from the beginning long before our brief blink began. They are a companion community to our own and may prove to be more essential to the well-being of this planet than we are. They are a daily reminder of the power of philanthropy and enduring grace of resilience.

They do not pass judgment, realizing that success in the moment, like failure, is fleeting. In the end, it is the whole body of work that must stand the test of time and therein lies their wisdom.

We grow and are made strong by doing the things in life we are afraid to do.

Generosity is a responsibility – making a difference in a single life makes all of us better. And like water, love is essential to our existence, the essence of this life.