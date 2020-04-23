“This is certainly an unexpected and challenging way to begin our next 50 years,” HFS Executive Director Chris Koop. “But a foundation of service and support has been built that allows HFS to be nimble and responsive to whatever the community needs.”

Efforts to assist the community began when Dawn Sheridan Beetle began collecting clothes for children who were going to school inadequately clothed for the cold weather. She enlisted the help of her neighbor, Mary Jean Engstrom, Chamber Director Virginia McHale and attorney Lew Linde. They soon realized if there was a need for clothing, families had other needs as well, and together they founded Hastings Family Service in 1970.

Dawn Sheridan Beetle was named the first executive director, a building was rented to house the Clothes Closet and they soon added a food shelf.

Project Share was established the year before HFS incorporated and raised money to provide holiday assistance for over four decades. An event and auction was held, led by Clarence Rotty along with the leadership of KDWA and First National Bank and sponsor, Smead Manufacturing. When the event was no longer possible, HFS adopted the name Project Share as the name of their holiday assistance program.

For 24 years, Hastings Tastings has supported HFS through the generosity of restaurants and food/drink establishments, sponsors and attendees who help to make MN FoodShare a big success each year. Gobblegait began in 1998 and the organizers, Mary Fasbender, Jay Kochendorfer and Brian Radke have grown it from $4,600 in its first year to $120,000 in 2019 in support for HFS. The community tradition has raised over $1.5 million for HFS and has dramatically impacted the organization’s ability to meet the needs of the community. In addition, support from the Ruth Gale & George W. Doffing Charitable Fund, the United Way of Hastings, the St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation, area Lions clubs, the Rotary Club and various service organizations, schools, local businesses, the faith community and innumerable individuals continue to make the work possible.

“It is fitting that the 50th anniversary occurs during National Volunteer week,” Associate Director Amy Sutton said. “HFS offers many programs and is able to offer that help because of the compassionate hearts and helping hands of our volunteers. They make it all happen and they inspire us every day.”

Current leaders have collectively served 50 years including Koop who has been with the organization for 15 years, Sutton for 10 years, and Mary Kocak, food shelf director, who has been leading that program for 25 years. Annette Moynihan has also been a staff member for 15 years with Meals on Wheels, a program provided in partnership with Regina Allina Hospital since 1974.

In 2011, Hastings Family Service moved to its seventh and final location and began a capital campaign to pay for the building and the renovations to make 301 Second St., its permanent home. The Clothes Closet and More became Rivertown Treasures, a Donation Center was created, and the HFS Market was established as a choice model food shelf. HFS has provided various services throughout its history, continuing some and sunsetting others, striving to be proactive and responsive to the changing needs of the community.

“What makes Hastings Family Service successful and special is the people of this community. Every person and family helped has been the result of a community that works together and embraces the mission,” Koop said. “The people of the Hastings area reaching out as family in support and service to one another. It is a blessing to be part of a community where neighbors help neighbors, and it is the reason HFS will be here to provide help and hope for another 50 years.”

This story was submitted by Hastings Family Service.