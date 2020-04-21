When you see something positive taking place, send an email with the details to news@rivertowns.net . Use "Signs of a healthy community" in the subject line. This story was last updated at 9:54 a.m. April 21.

We continue to get stories of resiliency and hope from across the region. Find more here.

April 20

A birthday parade in Red Wing

Paige Anderson of Red Wing shared the story of birthday parade April 18 for her six-year-old daughter, Perri.

She wrote: "Perri had a drive by birthday parade this weekend — over 30 community members from Red Wing participated along with her teacher, friends, YMCA staff, police department and fire department! It was amazing."

