As someone who was involved in musical outreach before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Garrity realized that people in senior living facilities would be isolated and wanted to help in some way.

"I just thought that sharing music would help them get through this hard time," he said.

For about a month, Garrity and five other East Ridge students — senior Baylee Stevenson and juniors Allison Benjamin, Erik Haering, Lauren Nelson and Victoria Pommalath — have recorded videos of themselves singing, which Garrity then edits together and sends to local senior living facilities. The students preface the songs with well-wishes and often choose songs older adults would recognize, like "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" by Paul Anka and "Happy Together" by the Turtles, or pop classics like "Jolene" by Dolly Parton.

The idea came about organically, Garrity said — the students are friends who know one another through choir and theater. They plan to continue recording and sending the videos until social distancing measures are no longer in place.

Garrity said the group has reached out to 14 different locations about sending the videos, including St. Therese, Stonecrest and Woodbury Senior Living.

"Our residents remark how lovely they are — the students, music and words," campus marketing director Margaret Wachholz said in an email. "We want the students to know that we are proud of them, but they should be so proud of themselves. ... The students created a bond through music but they stirred deep emotions of hope in our elders — especially the ones feeling isolated."

Garrity said some of the senior living facilities show the videos through in-house broadcasting systems so residents can watch in their rooms, while others may show the videos in common rooms where residents can gather while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

East Ridge choir director Elizabeth Gullick said she is "really proud" of her students and said choosing older songs and trying to connect with the people they're singing to shows how thoughtful the students are.

"They just kind of took it on themselves, and I think that shows a lot about who they are and how much they care and what they can do when they decide to," she said.