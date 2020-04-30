HUDSON — For those in need of help or those wanting to give it, the Hudson Community Coronavirus Response is looking to serve as a resource, connecting community members and organizations on its website hudsonccr.com.

When schools first closed in March, Council member Bill Alms said there was concern about a potential need for delivering goods to people’s homes. Community leaders created a task force representing sectors of the community, including nonprofit, health, business, faith and more.

The community has a lot of great organizations and leaders, Alms said, and they wanted to bring that group together to see how best to serve the community. As they talked the focus shifted from delivery of goods to connecting people to resources and opportunities. “The goal is to show many opportunities in which to serve and which to give,” Alms said.

The community also has a lot of resources, but Tricia Christiansen said there wasn’t a landing page to find all of them.

“We have so many great people in Hudson who want to do something, and they’re at home and they want to be engaged, so giving them a resource,” she said.

“There are a lot of people that want to do something, they want to participate,” Alms agreed. “They just want to help.”

The immediate need is there, Christiansen said.

Some organizations are still active and need bodies to volunteer, others are taking marks. The group is combing social media daily to add new resources and opportunities, as well as contacting local organizations to ask about their needs.

“We’re trying to look at what the entire community is doing and do what you can and makes sense to you,” Christiansen said.

The goal is to have organizations sending in what they need so the website can be regularly updated.

The group is also conducting a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/HCCR2020 to see what people are most concerned about for themselves, those in their lives or the community at large, as well as how likely they are to ask for assistance.

“We are concerned about people not feeling comfortable asking for assistance,” she said.

Operation Help Executive Director Tim Puffer said many people are in a situation of needing help for the first time.

“That’s the thing that, our communications, we try to help people overcome and know that it’s OK to ask for help,” he said.

The delivery aspect has not seen as much activity, but Paul McGinnis, a retired physician, is in the group to make sure any delivery aspect is done in a safe manner. Volunteers wear masks and leave deliveries at the door.

“The key in this situation when we put people in face-to-face contact, we want to protect both parties,” McGinnis said.

The Response group has 50 volunteers willing to respond.

“We’re ready,” said group member and Rotarian Chris Wood “But if we don’t have to hit this full force, what a blessing.”