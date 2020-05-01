In the past four weeks, the Woodbury Community Foundation has given away $32,500 in COVID-19 relief grants.

The most recent round of grants, totalling $17,000, includes funding for the following organizations:

Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf, to address food insecurity for local families

Hope for the Journey Home, to provide temporary housing and food for families in need

SoWashCo CARES, to feed several hundred students dependent on school lunches

Tubman, to help the increased numbers of families hurt by domestic abuse

Woodbury Public Safety, to provide emergency aid to residents in crisis situations

Youth Service Bureau, to meet local mental health needs for youth through telehealth

At a recent foundation meeting, a decision was made to provide more funding to Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf and SoWashCo CARES because "the number of people using the food shelf more than doubled to 1,200 families in the last couple of weeks and local kids were still out of school and not receiving their school lunches," vice chair Jodi Ritacca said in an email.

The donation to CCEFS was made possible by an anonymous $5,000 donation, according to a news release. Others come from a grant from the Minnesota Council on Foundations’ Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund and support from local donors.

"We’re so pleased to provide immediate help to hundreds of our local kids and families with this emergency funding," foundation chair Roger Green said in the release. "Responding to this rapidly emerging COVID-19 crisis is how the Woodbury Community Foundation can make a difference in our community during this challenging time."

The foundation will continue to review new grant requests, which can be submitted by emailing wcf@woodburyfoundation.org.

How to give

Donations to the Woodbury Community Foundation's 2020 COVID-19 Emergency Grants Program can be made though the foundation's website (woodburyfoundation.org), by emailing wcf@woodburyfoundation.org or by texting "Give2Woodbury" to 243725.