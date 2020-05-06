First it was in her basement, where her father, Marwood Hamrick, and a few others used an old mimeograph machine to put together what they would call the South Washington County Bulletin, which archives suggest published its first issue in January 1960.

Later, the operation moved to a space next to North Pole Restaurant in Newport, where Strong and her father would have breakfast every Saturday morning before going to work on the paper. Strong, 8 or 9 years old at the time, said it was her job to run the finished articles over to the paste-up room, where a young man would cut out the copy with an exacto knife, adhere the paragraphs with rubber cement on a large board and roll them out.

Strong was also sometimes in charge of cranking the mimeograph — she said her father called her “the original pressman” for the Bulletin.

On weekdays, Hamrick worked as a hog buyer for Swift and Company, later purchased by JBS. He was “a mover and a shaker,” Strong said, active in the church and elsewhere in the community.

“I think it was a way for him to begin that process of making sure he had an impact in the community, but also just to create community,” Strong said. “And because I think he wanted to do something that really spoke to his talents, and he was a gifted writer.”

The Hamricks were one of the first families to move to a new Orrin Thompson development in 1958 in what would later become Cottage Grove. Strong and her husband, both graduates of Park High School in Cottage Grove, have lived in Woodbury since 1993.

Strong said she’s sad to see The Bulletin go, but she’s not surprised: the internet and social media make the news more accessible than ever, often without a subscription. When the newspaper was no longer owned locally, fewer of the stories seemed to resonate with local readers, she said.

Regardless, the final issue of The Bulletin on May 6, 2020, will leave a gap in coverage, with no local newspapers left to cover active east metro communities that are still growing and changing.

“There'll be a hole — there’ll be a hole in terms of following especially the high school sports, and those personal interest stories are nice to read,” Strong said. “We know a little less about the goodness in our lives than is healthy.”

Gary Spooner, who co-founded the Woodbury Bulletin in 1987, also expressed sadness at the paper’s closing but said he understood it, citing the closure of numerous local newspapers in recent years.

“Things change, and the way that we get news has changed,” Spooner said. “It’s progress.”

Maybe Hamrick helped start a newspaper because he felt a pull to create community, or because he needed a creative outlet to pour himself into on the weekends. But he was also a family man, and he wanted to make sure his wife, Janice, and daughters, Strong and her two younger sisters, were taken care of.

"Anytime anything became large, he would sell it,” Strong said.

That was the case in the early 1960s when Larry Mattson bought Bulletin Publishing. Mattson died in a boating accident not long after. Hamrick went back to the paper and helped out while Mattson’s widow, Bea, figured out what to do, Strong said.

Eventually, Hamrick moved on from the paper for good, opening a real estate office in Cottage Grove where he worked for many years, she said. He started a short-lived publication called Minnesota Sports Magazine in 1965, meaning Strong got to accompany her father to Twins and Vikings games on a press pass. She said he also ran several political campaigns in Washington County.

Bulletin Publishing moved on, too: John Currell purchased the company from Bea Mattson and hired John Herman as the editor and publisher in 1966. In 1970, Herman and Spooner bought the company.

While the paper had previously relied on stringers, or freelance reporters, in the area, Herman and Spooner began hiring staff. The first person they hired was Spooner’s wife, Judy, a former stringer. Judy Spooner spent four decades as a reporter, photographer and columnist for the South Washington County Bulletin, becoming a well-known and beloved figure in the community . She died Nov. 3, 2016, at the age of 75.

Woodbury, which started as a rural farming community, eventually grew to the point where Gary Spooner and co-owner Bill Krueger decided it needed its own paper. They published the first issue of the Woodbury Bulletin on Nov. 5, 1987.

In 1994, Red Wing Publishing “gave us an offer we couldn’t refuse,” Spooner said, and bought Bulletin Publishing. This was followed by the purchase of Red Wing Publishing by Forum Communications Company in 2001. The South Washington County and Woodbury Bulletins, along with several other local newspapers, would later form RiverTown Multimedia. In August 2019, the two papers merged to create The Bulletin.

Hamrick wasn’t around to see many of the later changes to the newspaper he helped start. After retiring at 48, Hamrick and Janice moved to the Nisswa/Pequot Lakes area. He died in 1996 at the age of 63 — he’d had heart troubles for years, Strong said.

What has lived on, Strong said, is a talent for writing — she spent her career working in marketing and communications — that was also passed down to her children, who she said are “really good writers.”

And that’s exactly what sticks in Strong’s memory — her father’s love of writing, and the smell of paper and ink.