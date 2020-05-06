WOODBURY, Minn. — Crowds of onlookers gathered around Woodwinds Health Campus and the nearby Valley Creek Mall parking lot Wednesday, May 6, 2020, to watch two F-16 Fighting Falcons and a C-130 Hercules aircraft fly overhead in a salute to workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Did you get photos of the flyovers? We'd love to see them! Send us a note to news@rivertowns.net and we might republish them here.

Military aircraft from the Minnesota National Guard 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth and 133rd Air Wing out of Fort Snelling conducted flyovers of the state starting around 11 a.m. Wednesday, including over Woodbury and Rochester. The demonstration was part of a nationwide initiative by the U.S. Air Force to recognize workers in health care, the food industry, first responders and other essential services.

Janie Farrar captured this video of a flyover at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing.

“These flyovers are our way of showing solidarity for those who have stepped forward to serve during this pandemic," said Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard. "This is a small way that we can salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response for their service and sacrifice.”

Shane Knapp shared with us this video taken in Woodbury.

The flyovers were incorporated into the the National Guard's scheduled training missions, according to a news release.

“Our crews must fly regularly to maintain their proficiency,” said Col. James Cleet, 133rd Air Wing Commander. “This is an outstanding way to both train our aircrew and to recognize those in our community that are on the frontline working hard for the citizens of Minnesota.”

Stephanie Shellabarger shared this video taken at the Ponds at Battle Creek in Woodbury.

Christy Hostrawser of Woodbury sent in this video.

And this video from Woodbury is courtesy of Amelia La Casse.

Find more photos below: