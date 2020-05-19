RIVER FALLS -- With so many events being postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, some River Falls businesses pulled together to sponsor the 2020 COVID-19 SOLO 5K from May 1-3 to raise funds for the River Falls Community Food Pantry.

In all, 111 participants from all over the country, including Wisconsin, Florida, California, Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota and Colorado, took part in the “virtual race. Runners completed a 3.1 mile-long path of their choice, recorded it with a running app and submitted times and pictures to the race’s Facebook Page. Some walked on the beaches in Florida, others biked around their communities, and others enjoyed the event in the comfort of their home with the use of a treadmill.

The donations from the race sponsors covered costs for the event shirt and race packet, and the $25 dollar registration fee was donated to the River Falls Community Food Pantry. The goal was to raise $1,500 and that was well surpassed to a total of $3,875.

The top three male and female finishers earned prizes while children under 12 each won a prize in the raffle drawing.