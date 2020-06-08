NEW RICHMOND — Hundreds participated in a peaceful march, Sunday, June 7.
Tallea Smith (left) and Mercedes Riemenschneider chose to show their support for peace and respect by participating in "A Peaceful March for Justice" June 7, 2020, in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
The march, organized by the international nonprofit Tutapona, invited citizens to stand together for "Justice for our black brothers and sisters, for Equity, for PEACE and for HOPE."
Justus Miller and his daughter, Margaux, join in the demonstration June 7, 2020. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
Nevaeh Brewer (left) and Chase Jorgensen prepared to parade their messages June 7, 2020, in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
United by the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, demonstrators marched from the Civic Center to Cyclone Park.