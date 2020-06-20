HUDSON — About 200 people gathered downtown to march in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement Saturday, June 20.

The group marched down Second Street to the Hudson Police station, where they gathered to hear speakers. The event included 8 minutes, 46 seconds of silence for George Floyd, the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is alleged to have kneeled on his neck.

Addison Filiatreaux, who organized the protest, said she hoped it served as an opportunity for people to connect and work to support people of color in Hudson.

“This is a huge national movement, and we want to show support to the people of color in the community,” she said.

Many children and pets were seen Saturday morning joining the march.

“It’s family-friendly so that we can encourage everyone to take part,” Filiatreaux said of the event. “And that it’s not a partisan issue, and it shouldn’t be divisive.”

Wisconsin State Sen. Patty Schachtner and Hudson Council member Joyce Hall both addressed the group.

Schachtner said it was a time for her to listen and learn. “And then do,” she said.

Hall said she had met with Police Chief Geoff Willems prior to the event, and the department has policies in place that require officers to intervene and report excessive force as well as attend regular training in de-escalation.

Several in the crowd expressed doubt over the policies, with some chanting “Hudson protects its police officers.” Hall said her email, district6@ci.hudson.wi.us, is open for suggestions to bring to the chief and council.

Individual citizens also shared their experiences. Hudson resident Erikka Ryan grew up in Hudson, graduating from Hudson High School before leaving for college. When she returned, Ryan said she felt scared and lonely, often the only black person in a room or business.

“There is room for us here,” Ryan said.

The march showed her how much support there is in the community, she said.

“I feel so much less alone in this fight and I really appreciate the support today,” Ryan said.

Filiatreaux compiled a list of action items for those looking for other ways to support the movement. Items included joining the anti-racist group in Hudson, which meets Thursday, June 25, attending city council and school board meetings, contacting the Hudson Police Department to encourage a statement denouncing police brutality and donating to black organizations.