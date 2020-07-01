Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its uncertain impact on community health, the Pierce County Board passed a resolution Tuesday, June 30, ordering the Pierce County Fair to be canceled for 2020. The county was among the last in the region to cancel its fair.

The board, with the guidance from the Pierce County Health Department, assessed the risk to the public, exhibitors, families, employees and volunteers. Coupled with the uncertainty for acceptable social gathering sizes and financial implications, the risks were deemed too great; the board determined that it is unable to host the fair scheduled for Aug. 13-16.

“Our fair traditions, youth and community are important to us,” Fair Manager Ann Webb said. “It brings great joy to gather with friends and family, creating memories, enjoying fair food along with checking out the vendors, rides, grandstand events, entertainment and exhibits. The impact of the fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration."

While the cancellation of the fair may result in disappointment for those who plan, attend, exhibit, participate and support it, the board stated that safety of all those involved in the county fair is its greatest priority and with the future of social gathering sizes unknown, it decided it must take action to ensure our fairgoers stay healthy during a time of such uncertainty.

"We are heartbroken for the small businesses, family farms, competitors, exhibitors, volunteers, community outreach groups and everyone else who dedicates their time to the Pierce County Fair," Webb said. "This decision was extremely difficult and will be disappointing to the public, but ultimately the health and safety of the community, the general public and key stakeholders of the fair are of the utmost importance."

The complexity of the decision was extensive. While supervisors and health officials understand that everyone has differing opinions on COVID-19 and, though the situation may improve by August, the board based its decision on the current environment and the struggles the fair would face with sanitation, physical distancing and liability, Webb wrote in a news release.

"We thank our county for their support and guidance, and we look forward to next year when we can all come back together for the 2021 Pierce County Fair," she said.

The 2021 Pierce County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 12-15.