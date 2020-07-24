RED WING -- This has been a summer unlike any other. Due to precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it can be hard to find ways to stay entertained. This is especially true for students who don’t have school to think about and who can’t do quintessential summer activities like going to the pool with friends.

Ready, Set, Red Wing! was created to help people have fun during the summer.

The program was created by a team of local organizations and the city. The Ready, Set, Red Wing! website explains that the goal of the program is “to provide residents with ways to get involved with all that our community has to offer, whether that’s exploring the great outdoors or the local art scene, in safer, socially-distanced ways.”

Ready, Set, Red Wing! is both a website and a book of activities for people of all ages. Online people can learn about local groups and what they do in the community. The book provides activities, new things to learn and a list of places to explore around town.

Erin Aadalen, the Live Healthy Red Wing coordinator, was one of about 20 individuals who worked on the creation of this program. She told the Republican Eagle:

“We just wanted to think of some ways to give people something to do and also they can do in their family units or kind of on their own or at their own house.”

Aadalen stressed that this program is for everyone, there is not an age limit to participate.

“Anyone can fill out the book and work on it,” said Aadalen. “And, there’s no right or wrong answers as long as you’ve worked your hardest on this book, if that means filling out one page and that’s ok and if it means doing every activity that’s also ok. We just want people to have something else to do this summer.”

The books can be downloaded or picked-up from one of the following locations:

YMCA

Library

History Center

Anderson Center

ArtReach

Community Education Office

Community Development building

Until Friday, Sept. 11, books can be brought to the library, YMCA, History Center, Community Development building or the Anderson Center. People who return a book will win a pocket notebook and will be entered for the grand prize of an adventure pack.

The prizes were provided by the city of Red Wing, Red Wing Park Naturalist Program, Noontime Kiwanis Club, Friends of the Bluffs and Red Wing Area Mountain Bike Organization.

For more information about Ready, Set, Red Wing! and to print out an activities book, visit: www.red-wing.org/994/Ready-Set-Red-Wing.