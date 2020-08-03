HUDSON --- As the coronavirus pandemic continues, citizens of the world and residents of Hudson are living through history.

The library is working to document that history through the eyes of Hudsonites in its Oral Histories project. Led by Interim Co-director Shelley Tougas and teen librarian Joseph Kreye, the project compiles interviews with various Hudson residents to hear what the pandemic has been like for them personally.

Tougas was inspired by the research she did for a nonfiction book, “Little Rock Girl 1957,” that included a lot of oral histories. These personal recounts were some of the best sources she found, and provided fascinating, unfiltered looks at history.

“I knew right then I wanted to do a project like this someday,” she said.

The coronavirus pandemic became a fitting subject for the medium. The library took it on, as part of its role to facilitate conversation and share experiences.

“We thought it would be great to weave all of these experiences from a cross section of the community into one larger story that represents the Hudson area and the Hudson experience,” Tougas said.

The project will compile stories from a variety of people in the community, from city and business representatives to faith leaders to Hudson teens.

Among those they’ve already spoken to are a woman who moved from Ireland to Hudson just before coronavirus hit, a teen who has missed an international trip and prom due to COVID-19 closures, and a teacher whose semester before retirement was moved online.

“There’s so many incredible stories, it’s not hard to find them,” Tougas said.

Kreye especially has spoken to a number of teens who have shared how difficult it is to be cut off from social groups.

He said it’s important to have perspectives of individual people who are on the ground level, to show what it was to be a person living through this.

The oral histories provide a perspective of the everyday that can be lacking in a time when people don’t keep journals or write physical letters.

“Trying to create some sort of a paper trail because people aren’t leaving them on their own,” he said.

The interviews are being conducted over video calls, as the pandemic prevents face-to-face interactions.

Tougas said she has enjoyed the social aspect of the interviews, which have allowed her to go back to her journalistic roots asking questions and hearing stories.

Kreye has enjoyed that the project is driven by normal people, and has found it interesting to hear what they have to say.

“It’s amazing how fascinating and layered and complicated so many people’s lives are,” he said. ‘It’s really kind of breathtaking.”

The stories can show just how much people have in common, something that isn’t happening enough right now, Tougas said.

“There’s so much division in a pandemic which should be bringing people together, and it’s not,” she said. “Seeing this I hope will help people see we’re all in this together and we need to treat each other with a little more kindness.”

The project serves to capture accounts of real people to create that paper trail, Kreye said.

“So going forward as years and decades roll by, there’s real, down-to-earth, ground-level accounts that are freely and widely available so people can understand what was actually happening, what people actually thought, felt and did,” he said.

The videos will be edited together, and the library plans to have a DVD release. They also hope to put segments on Youtube for people to view. The project is being funded by Friends of the Library.

The timeline for the project is open, as they don’t know when the pandemic’s impact will end.

Anyone who has an interesting story to share can contact Tougas at 715-386-3101 or stougas@hudsonpubliclibrary.org.