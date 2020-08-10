RIVER FALLS -- At the University of Wisconsin Extension Demonstration and Learning Garden, even the plants are social distancing.

Every year Master Gardeners fill a garden with vegetables and flowers for pollinators. The community is welcome to visit the garden and participate in walks and events held in the space that are meant to teach people about gardening. Along with the annual appearance of lush plants and weedless flower beds, the garden has a new theme each year.

Two years ago the theme was “Peter Rabbit.” Last year it was “Superheroes.”

Before the planting season got underway in 2020 a theme had already made itself known: “Safer at Home -- and in the garden.”

Diana Alfuth, a UW-Extension horticulture outreach specialist based in Pierce County, told the Republican Eagle that the pandemic has affected the garden in Hoffman Park in a number of ways.

First, interest in gardening jumped this year. Alfuth attributed this increase to two factors: people having more time at home and the fear at the beginning of the year that stores would not have adequate food supplies.

“A lot of past gardeners expanded and a lot of new gardeners got started,” Alfuth concluded.

Despite the increase in those interested in growing flowers and vegetables, the learning garden had to scale back its annual events. Usually garden walks and events for kids are held throughout the summer to teach people about gardening. These events had to be canceled due to social distancing regulations.

However, people are welcome to visit the garden and participate in self-guided tours.

The garden is created with help from Pierce and St Croix Master Gardeners to be educational without a tour guide. It teaches tricks for growing healthy plants and remaining healthy during the pandemic.

A garden of prevention

The first stop in the pandemic-themed garden focuses on prevention. The Master Gardeners chose disease-resistant plants and then worked to prevent weeds during the beginning of the gardening season. This was done by laying down paper and then placing mulch on top of it. This makes it harder for weeds to grow.

The second step is social distancing. Plants are displayed to show what six feet looks like and the tomato plants are all spaced so they do not touch each other. Alfuth explained, “we’re supposed to stay far apart. So are tomatoes!”

By creating space between tomato plants, the gardeners reduce the risk that diseases will spread between the plants.

Stop three is focused on controlling the spread of diseases. This is shown by vine crops growing on trellises instead of growing horizontally and invading space dedicated to other plants.

Growing plants on trellises has numerous advantages, according to Alfuth. For example, plants are healthier when they are not on the ground and people find it easier to pick the fruit when it is ripe.

The final health tip in the garden is disinfecting tools. Tools that have come in contact with a disease can pass that disease to other plants if it is not properly cleaned. Just like hands, wash your gardening tools frequently.

Garden visitors may also notice red balls throughout the space. These represent the spread of diseases where the plants are not properly socially distanced.

Alfuth explained that some plants grow without any order; this is especially seen in the pumpkin patch where a pumpkin grows wherever it decides to grow.

The red balls appear where the plants are not properly social distancing. According to Alfuth, the number of balls will grow each week to demonstrate community spread.

In addition to tips for growing a healthy garden, the plot has much to offer.

Connie Johnson is a Master Gardener who volunteers with the learning garden. She said, “This year working in the demo garden has been helpful to reduce anxieties with everything going on in the world. If I watch too much news, it helps to do some 'garden yoga' pulling weeds and tending the garden.” Johnson added, “During all of the bad things going on, we can help in some small way by growing healthy food for donating locally. The demonstration garden serves as a resource of fresh vegetables to the local food pantry, as well as a good walking destination in River Falls.”

For more information about the learning garden, contact Diana Alfuth at diana.alfuth@wisc.edu or 715-273-6781.