PRESCOTT, Wis. -- Goats are coming to Freedom Park. No, the park is not starting a petting zoo. These goats will have a job to do -- eat.

Goats are a great way to help restore the globally rare bluff prairie at Freedom Park that has become clogged with overgrowth and invasive plants, according to a news release.

“Many people don’t realize that we’re sitting on a precious resource. The goat prairie is a globally rare habitat. Our bluff looks a little like a jungle right now. It’s overgrown and full of invasive species. That’s why I’m very excited about what goats could do for the bluff. They’re fun to watch, eco-friendly, and efficient. And they’ll help us restore this precious resource,” said Israel Haas, executive director of the Great River Road Visitor & Learning Center at Freedom Park.

A bluff prairie provides important nesting and resting places for migratory birds and pollinators, which have suffered massive declines in the last 50 years. More than 325 species of birds migrate every year along the Mississippi River Flyway, but over 2.5 billion of these migratory birds have been lost since 1970. This amounts to a 30% loss in population.

Freedom Park is doing its part to care for birds such as indigo buntings, Eastern bluebirds, yellow warblers, Baltimore orioles and more. Eradicating invasive plants, cultivating native species, and managing the site through grazing and controlled burns will make the goat prairie an ideal place for these neo-tropical songbirds to stop on their journey.

That is where the goats come in, the center said. When the bluff gets overgrown it is difficult to manage due to the steep and rugged terrain. Goats have no problem on the bluff’s steep decline and love to eat the invasive plants they can reach within their portable fencing. Goats are a preferred solution because they work fast, penetrate tough-to-reach areas easily, and are eco-friendly.

Funding and permits will need to be obtained before the goats can be employed on the bluff, but they are the top candidate for the job right now, a news release said.

Prairie bluff restoration is one of the park's top priority projects. This project will continue through 2029 with an estimated total cost of $69,700. It will showcase the successful preservation of a rare plant community for the more than 16,000 guests from all over the world who visit Freedom Park in a normal year.

Visit freedomparkwi.org to learn more about how to fund a goat and support the Great River Road Visitor & Learning Center.

The center is hold a virtual fundraiser Aug. 15-22 called "Sunset Soirée."