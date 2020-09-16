RIVER FALLS — Election staff will help with registering to vote at an outdoor event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at River Falls Public Library.

The event, coinciding with National Voter Registration Day, is for all voters including those who recently moved and need to update their registration.

The library is at 140 Union Street.

"National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy," according to the event's website. It is endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State, the National Association of State Election Directors, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the National Association of Election Officials.

According to a city of River Falls announcement:

Proof of identification is not needed for registration but the voter will need proof of residency. A current and valid State of Wisconsin Driver License or State ID card or paycheck/paystub are acceptable forms of proof of residency. You can find others at this link: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ProofofResidence.

Voters can also request an absentee ballot. In that case, you will need to bring an acceptable photo ID. A Wisconsin Driver License or US Passport are acceptable forms of a photo ID. Here is the link to others: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/PhotoIDRequired

Resources

Learn more about Wisconsin voting requirements at https://www.voteriders.org/states/wisconsin or through the Elections Commission at https://elections.wi.gov/elections-voting.