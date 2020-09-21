So the two have started a project to raise funds for a bulletproof K-9 vest for St. Croix County K-9 Ares.

“We want them to be safe while keeping our community safe,” Myster said.

The two have gone door-to-door selling items they’ve made, as well as setting up at Angel’s Pet World on Saturday, Sept. 19. Together the two have made ropes, candle holders, glassware and more.

They have enjoyed the whole process of the project.

“It’s fun making the stuff,” Myster said.

“And fun that people are buying it,” Johnson added.

Some have just donated money without a purchase, but a lot of people are buying their creations, too, Johnson said. A few people have also donated items to sell.

One of the best parts is how nice people have been, Myster said.

Johnson said she has enjoyed creating designs and making all the products to sell.

They have raised a total of $2,422, and plan to continue raising money until all of their items are gone. Any money left over after purchasing the vest will go to training for Ares.

Myster’s mom, Julie, said she’s had fun helping the girls create their products and seeing them at work.

“It’s been a good experience for them, just meeting people and all that,” she said. “A good learning experience.”