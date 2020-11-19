ST. PAUL — As Minnesota reaches the grim milestone of over 3,000 lives lost due to COVID-19, cities and towns across the state tonight will light dozens of Minnesota landmarks in purple to honor victims of COVID-19 and the frontline workers battling the pandemic, according to a news release.

Cities, towns, sports team, museums, libraries, companies and more will participate, and residnets can use the hashtag #MNtogether.

“When times are tough, Minnesotans rise up by coming together,” Gov. Tim Walz said in the release. “Tonight, communities across the state will come together in a symbolic moment of unity to honor those we have lost and the workers who are on the frontline of this battle.”

The following will be lit purple at 5 p.m. today, Thursday, Nov. 19:

“Spoonbridge and Cherry” Sculpture, Minneapolis Otto the Otter, Fergus Falls Lift Bridge, Duluth Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis Mayo Clinic—Plummer Building, Rochester Hjemkomst Center, Moorhead Sanford Center City Arena, Bemidji Target Center, Minnesota Timberwolves, Minneapolis Giant Hockey Stick, Eveleth Mankato Public Safety Center, Mankato Split Rock Lighthouse, Silver Bay (In white) Como Park Conservatory, Saint Paul U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota Vikings, Minneapolis City Hall, Fergus Falls Enger Tower, Duluth Xcel Energy Center, Minnesota Wild, Saint Paul City Hall, Waseca Ceresota Building, Minneapolis Convention Center, Bemidji Allianz Field, Minnesota United, Saint Paul Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Mankato George Latimer Library, Saint Paul Old Mill, Minneapolis Hennepin County Government Center, Minneapolis Mayo Civic Center, Rochester Internal lights at Mall of America, Bloomington Target Field, Minnesota Twins, Minneapolis Intergovernmental Center, Mankato Target Headquarters, Minneapolis Kirkbride Tower, Fergus Falls Portland Ave & S 7th St, Minneapolis City Hall, Rochester 35W Bridge, Minneapolis RiverCentre Convention Center, Saint Paul Lowry Bridge, Minneapolis

In addition, Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the 19th of every month through 2020 to remember, mourn, and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.