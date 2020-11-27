Now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview — and with a stretch of mild weather expected this weekend — it's a great time to put up your holiday lights display.

The Star-Observer and Republican Eagle are again highlighting local lights displays in an online map and directory. Touring neighborhoods in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin to take in the sights is exactly the kind of socially-distanced holiday fun we need this year.

Have a cool display to share? Send us some photos, the street address and anything else we need to know about your setup to news@rivertowns.net.

