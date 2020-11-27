RED WING — The Kluesener family found this year's Holiday Stroll Medallion. It was found Wednesday morning, Nov. 25, at LaGrange Park.

The Klueseners are Paul and Missy, and children Rose, Grace, John and Emma.

The 19th annual Holiday Stroll is Friday, Nov. 27. The post-Thanksgiving event features appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music and more activities around downtown Red Wing.

