NEW RICHMOND -- This year, the annual Salvation Army 30-hour bell ringing marathon is transforming into a virtual event.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is the single most important fundraiser for the Grace Place homeless shelter, according to a news release. Grace Place houses up to 64 people at a time, offering its space to homeless families and individuals.

The continuing COVID-19 pandemic has made fundraising more difficult this year, with in-person fundraisers canceled and less bell-ringers available. The virtual bell-ringing marathon is looking to help that impact, and bring in more donations at the end of the year.

The 30-hour bell ring has been a tradition for more than 10 years. It was started by Helen McCombie in a year when Grace Place was struggling to meet its kettle goal. McCombie raised $30,000 in 30 hours after just a few years of trying.

The tradition was passed on to Jeremy Lilyquist and Derek Gilbert, who rang for 30 hours each for six years. In their last year of ringing, they brought in more than $80,000.

The tradition was then taken up by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Noah Weidenfeld also joined, bringing a new angle to the tradition by ringing for 26.2 hours, a marathon length.

For 2020, Weidenfeld will be doing a Facebook marathon bell ring. The 26.2 hour virtual bell ring will begin at 3 p.m. Dec. 10 and end just after 5 p.m. Dec. 11.

“While the bell ringing marathon will look different this year as a result of COVID, I’m excited to once again help support such a worthwhile organization that provided housing to over 300 individuals in 2019,” Weidenfeld said in the release.

The St. Croix County Red Kettle campaign has raised $13, 621 so far. The goal is $175,000 by Dec. 31.

Donations can be made during the marathon or any time at bit.ly/GracePlaceRedKettle . Donations can also be mailed to Grace Place 505 W. 8th Street New Richmond, WI 54017.