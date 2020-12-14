HUDSON -- Lakefront Park is lit up for the holiday season this year in the second annual Buena Vista.

The lights display downtown serves as a bright spot during the continued difficulties of 2020.

“It has been such a challenging year for everyone, and I thought the one thing we could have is lights in the park this year,” Chamber President Mary Claire Olson Potter said.

Sponsors agreed that this year everyone needed it more than ever, she said. Donations from area families and businesses helped add even more to the annual display.

Buena Vista features 30,000 lights, an 18-foot tall Christmas tree, a picture frame for photo opps and a bandshell display made by Santa himself. The display also features a Santa's mailbox. Letters placed in the mailbox by Dec. 18 will receive a response.

“We just hope it brings positivity and some hopefulness to the community and during this time,” Potter said.

She looks forward to adding to it every year.

Buena Vista is done in partnership with the Hudson Chamber of Commerce, city of Hudson and SavATree. This year’s sponsors include Tom and Mary Abel, Ruthie Johnston, Thomas P. Rose, Lucky's Wine and More, Pier 500 , VC Valley Companies, Xcel Energy, Gagnon Inc., Simple to Succeed, Angel's Pet World/NutriSource Pet Foods, Family Fresh Market, First State Bank and Trust, Hudson Ford and Quick Lane, MidWestOne Bank and T-Mobile.

The lights are on display from 4:30 p.m. to midnight, and also 4:30-7:30 a.m.