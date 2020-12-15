MIESVILLE -- When the Minnesota Chapter of Amber Alert could not hold its annual fundraiser, the Miesville Fire Department stepped in and sponsored a drive-thru holiday parade on Sunday, Dec. 13, which raised $1,145 to support Amber Alert.

The fire department has held an indoor event each year, but this was the first time members held it outdoors as a parade.

“Due to COVID, we knew we couldn't do our indoor event this year,” said Tom Latuff, fire chief. “The community support this year towards our fire department was awesome. We knew we had to give back this year with everything going on.”

In addition to money for Amber Alert, the event brought in $650 and a trailer load of non-perishable food items and personal care items for Hastings Family Services.

“We had the opportunity to involve Kings Bar and Grill to help them continue their 14th year sponsoring the Marines Toys for Tots program,” Latuff said. “The Marines left with five SUVs full of toys and a pickup with four bikes in the back. This shows the great support of our community and surrounding communities.”

Families who participated remained inside their cars and drove past sites for Amber Alert, Toys for Tots, and Hastings Family Services and made their donations. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus attended and children could drop letters to Santa into a mailbox.

“We had three live reindeer on-site walking around and up to the cars,” Latuff said. “It was a very successful day.”