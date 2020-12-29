What a year, eh? The RiverTown newsroom looked back on 2020 to compile lists of the most important news and sports stories covered by the Star-Observer and Republican Eagle. Check back to Top 10 Stories of 2020 over the next few days to see what made the cut.

HUDSON -- In the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody, conversations on equity and antiracism were put in the spotlight nationally, and locally as well.

Hudsonites and others from around the region marched in support of Black Lives Matter in the days following Floyd’s death, but their efforts didn’t stop there. They turned an eye, internally, to look at what can be done in Hudson, from the school and city to the community.

School

An equity audit is now underway at the Hudson School District. The administration and board have looked at equity in its schools for some time now, revising policies to be inclusive of all individuals, but began to look at additional efforts after his death across the river May 25.

“Over the summer one of the things we talked about, as some of the things were brought onto the national stage, hey, are there other things that maybe we could be missing or some things that we could be doing differently as Hudson and what does that look like?” Superintendent Nick Ouellette said.

The audit, performed by outside agency Integrated Comprehensive Systems for Equity, will explore at what the district is doing well and what its blind spots are, Ouellette said.

“We felt like the better approach is to figure out what exactly are the challenges that we’re trying to fix, versus just applying a solution looking for a problem,” he said. “We want to make sure we can identify exactly where our challenge areas are and apply the right solutions.”

In addition to policy and curriculum review, the process will include focus groups that will give the opportunity for staff, student and community involvement.

At the end of the process, the auditor will present a report on what the firm found and what the district can focus its efforts on.

The process has just begun, and Ouellette said they expect the report in May or June 2021.

The audit is a step in an ongoing journey for the benefit of all students and staff.

“We want to make sure that every kid that walks through our doors has a positive experience,” Ouellette said.

Moving forward, equity is a focus for the Hudson School Board as it works through a variety of different topics.

City

Common Council members, Hudson Police Chief Geoff Willems and other staff gathered in Lakefront Park in September for a community conversation on policing and diversity.

The event was brought forward by community member Addison FilIatreaux. Residents called on police and the city to do and be better. Hudson is not immune to issues of race and discrimination, some speakers pointed out.

The event drew a large crowd, including a group who heckled speakers and carried blue line and Trump flags.

City representatives listened, but did not engage in dialogue that night.

Following the event, community members have continued to call for transparency and greater understanding of the police department and its training and processes.

Mayor Rich O’Connor denounced hate in all its forms as he launched his Golden Rule Initiative in October. O’Connor called out a lack of civility and public discourse and advocated for people to start treating each other with respect, as the Golden Rule provides.

“Unfortunately we have seen expressions of hatred coming from all sides, creeping into our city,” he said.

O’Connor plans to work with area organizations and the schools on the initiative.

Council members, including most recently Council Member Paul Deziel, have also expressed interest in developing an inclusion and equity board or committee to look at long-term systemic change in the community.

Community

The Hudson Area Public Library has served as a resource in discussions on diversity. It is hosting a series of Voices of the Valley events giving the mic to Black, Hispanic and Asian residents to share their stories and perspectives.

In December, the Project 30.1 Mural was installed in downtown Hudson. The mural’s name marks the distance from its location to the spot where Floyd died. It’s a reminder that Hudson is not removed from the issue and still has work to do to address racism.

“Our community, it doesn’t just end at the city limits, it goes beyond the city limits and it extends into our state and it extends into our country and it extends into our world,” project lead Liz Malanaphy said.

The mural features panels created by seven artists, as well as hundreds of faces created by community members. Malanaphy hopes everyone will be able to see themselves in the work, and the importance of diversity. The mural is designed to inspire reflection and action.

“It’s only the beginning of the work we need to do,” Malanaphy said.