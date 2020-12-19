STAR PRAIRIE -- Varnum Maxon Babcock Sr. was 3 years old when George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton and James Madison joined 34 other delegates in signing the U.S. Constitution. At 22, he fought to defend that Constitution on behalf of his infant democracy in the War of 1812 with Great Britain.

He died at the age of 77, two years after the end of another war, a Civil War, to keep his dream alive.

While Varnum’s life was ending, Helen Peabody’s life was just beginning. She was 6 year old when President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, 17 when Alexander Graham Bell first used his telephone and best friends Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn paddled the Mississippi.

At 26 she had her first Coca-Cola and got her first glimpse of Lady Liberty. She would live long enough to see Sir Alexander Fleming discover Penicillin. As her life drew to an end, she would witness another war, this time it was the war to end all wars.

Beneath a towering pine, a massive stone cross keeps watch over the souls in Wagon Landing Cemetery. The base of the silent sentry is inscribed with the family name Peabody. Behind the cross lie 26 stone markers overlooking Wagon Landing Lake.

This is the kind of sacred landscape that calls out to Len Strozier, founder and CEO of Omega Mapping Services in Fortson, Georgia

The thing about most cemeteries -- and particularly old cemeteries -- is that there are almost always lost souls, burials that have been lost to time, whose markers have long since returned to dust or epitaphs worn away by the vagaries of weather.

It falls to cemeterians like Strozier and the folks he chooses to franchise with like Scott Field, to locate those souls whose markers have disappeared, to meticulously plot their locations, return them the respect they deserve and in turn, allow cemeteries to make new plots available with confidence.

For Strozier, mapping a cemetery is a sacred responsibility.

“Every cemetery has a story, but you have to be quiet, you have to listen to hear it. You have to take your time, don’t be in a hurry to discover it, just to let it happen, be receptive to it,” Strozier said.

“We create more information to preserve cemeteries. I like to use heritage and legacy as an explanation point. We honor the heritage of the community, like Alden, on behalf of the legacy to come. We are the pivot generation so to speak. We pivot from history to the future by collecting the data,” he explained.

The large stone cross bearing the name Peabody overlooks the most densely populated section of the cemetery, 26 markers -- 19 of which bear the name Peabody, four the name Johnson, one Bridgmen, one Burton and one Kittel.

The earliest birth date, 1823, belongs to Abraham Burton. Most likely, Burton is Abraham Burton Peabody, an Episcopal minister married to Charity Esther Kittel, parents of seven sons and seven daughters. The cross faces into the woods away from the markers and toward a large hole in the ground overgrown with brush and surrounded by a chaos of mossy rocks. Some speculate this to be the foundation of the St. John’s of the Wilderness Protestant Episcopal Church of Alden.

Whether the church ever got built or whether the markers are part of a cemetery associated with the church is all speculation, but at some point the cemetery expanded to its current borders and became the responsibility of the Town of Alden.

Today, Town Clerk Margo Dahl is responsible for keeping track of cemetery transactions.

Over the last couple years, there has been a resurgence in interest in the little cemetery located just north of the Town Hall on County Highway C.

“In the past we would maybe sell two to four lots in a year and some years we wouldn’t sell any. Then I made a statement that cemetery lots were for sale in our town newsletter, that I periodically send out with property taxes, and we received a few purchases from that,” Dahl said.

Then two residents died this year who had purchased lots at Wagon Landing for their burial, and one of the families said they now want to purchase seven more lots. That increase in interest got the Town Board questioning how well they knew their own cemetery.

“Board members had concerns that there might be graves that were not marked. They were concerned that as individuals purchased lots, that someone may already be occupying the spot that someone just purchased,” said Dahl.

For the past 20 years, the town has relied on a map of the cemetery to keep track of who is buried where.

Strozier says it happens more frequently than you think where the digging of a new grave uncovers another grave previously dug in the same location but whose marker was accidentally moved or had long since decayed and the records were not maintained consistently over the years. The cemetery reaches the point where it loses track of certain graves.

Omega Mapping exists precisely to remedy that challenge.

Using state-of-the-art ground penetrating radar in conjunction with GPS software, Omega mappers survey cemeteries to create highly accurate maps identifying where all the bodies are buried.

Omega cemeterian Scott Field arrived at Wagon Landing Cemetery on Aug. 1. Over the course of the next four days he employed new age technology to begin to unlock the age old stories buried at Wagon Landing Cemetery.

He began the process of collecting data about the cemetery by laying out a grid of the cemetery using known points of reference such as fences and service roads. Then, using GPR, he began to make a series of 30-inch wide passes back and forth over the surface of the cemetery using the grid as a guide. At the site of each unmarked burial, Field placed an orange surveyor’s flag in the center of the grave.

Omega identifies three different types of burials:

Known burials have a name and a marker.

Unknown burials are identified on GPR, someone is buried there, but there is no name. There may be a marker, a stone or a cross, but there is no name.

Unmarked burials lack any kind of marker whether due to degradation over time or circumstances at the time of the burial. Someone did not have the means or ability to afford a marker.

Once the full cemetery was scanned and flags have been planted at all of the unmarked burials, Field returned with Trimble Series III Robotic digital surveying equipment to assign GPS coordinates to every burial.

“We want to know what the GPS point is for each of those orange flags. We walk through the cemetery with a prism mounted on the top of a pole while the robotic station follows that prism all around the cemetery recording the GPS coordinates at every flag and monument we stop at,” Strozier explained.

Omega also captures a digital photo of every marker (including crosses, weathered stones, etc.) on the surface as well as every reference point such as a fence or service road.

By the time Field finished collecting all the data, he had created a picture of what was under ground as well as what was on the surface of the entire cemetery, all precisely located with GPS coordinates.

The data was uploaded to the Georgia office where it was processed and a preliminary map was produced and delivered to the Town of Alden for validation. Dahl and her board were then able to compare their map with the preliminary map from Omega to confirm the locations of all of the known and unknown graves.

“They will now be able to keep organized records and bury people very precisely.

That’s how we preserve cemeteries on behalf of our legacy and share it with those who follow us,” Strozier said.

Personal stories

For Strozier and Field, being a cemeterian is more than a profession, it is a passion. The service they provide answers questions but also fuels imaginations. It can contribute to people's exploration of their ancestry and a community’s history in very personal ways. Cemeteries can put into perspective how few degrees separate us from our past and connect us to a history most of us have only read about in books.

“A case comes to mind of a mother in a small little family cemetery in south Georgia, that I mapped. Alongside that mother, there were five little markers. She had buried five children and the last one she buried on the same day she died. That told me she died in childbirth. That’s one of those moments, where if you know any history at all, you are able to put dates together with what the people dealt with and it brings their history all the more to life. You can see where there were pandemics, in this case measles,” Strozier said.

“Formally researching the history of a given cemetery is beyond the scope of the service we provide, but, that being said, there were relatively fewer unmarked burials at Wagon Landing Cemetery than cemeteries of a comparable size and age. This would seem to indicate that the community members generally had the means to provide formal burial markers for their interments and that the cemetery was consistently monitored and cared for,” Field said.

“At Wagon Landing, the names on headstones seemed to be mostly of Anglo-Saxon origin with a few perhaps from eastern Europe. Beyond that surface observation, the data contained in the map can be further analyzed for various trends in demographics, survivorship, etc.”

In the end, Field found 34 unmarked burials in Wagon Landing Cemetery.

Becoming receptive to the stories those souls have to share invites you to change your perception of cemeteries as macabre graveyards to sanctuaries that document histories to be explored and puzzles to be solved.

“The cemeterian in me is thrilled, first with the task, but also with the privilege of being able to capture a cemetery on behalf of a specific community. It is a personal depository of the history of that community. I am able to tie all of those stories together. It is very much like having a conversation with those people. A cemetery is not an isolating place, just the opposite, it is a place that can unite a community both spiritually and historically,” he said.

