Currently 4,755 of the public library’s accounts, or 40.4% of cardholders, have outstanding fines.

Dowse stated, “there is mounting evidence that indicates eliminating fines increases library card adoption and library usage.”

The EBSCO Post, hosted by database EBSCO, reported in 2019 that “more and more library professionals contend that charging overdue fines undermines the mission of libraries to provide free and equitable access to information so that all citizens may educate themselves. They argue that fines are a barrier to access, especially for low-income families, and can create adversarial relationships between customers and library staff members. Even worse, patrons who are ashamed of their overdue fines or financially unable to pay them may stop using the library entirely.”

The Syracuse University School of Information found that overdue fines can cause “library anxiety.” The university defines this as “a common feeling of fear of the library space or of people working in the library for a variety of reasons. Fines cause library anxiety because they are a form of punishment. Patrons are afraid of being reprimanded for turning in books late.” The report goes on to state, “consequently, patrons hold onto books well past their due dates because they are afraid of having to face their fines, as well as the librarian imposing the fines.”

The cancelation of fines in Red Wing will not dramatically impact the library’s budget. According to the Library Board, only 0.65% of the library’s operating budget comes from fines.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, libraries across the country have become vital resources for community members. The School Library Journal asked libraries if they have collaborated with any people or organizations to provide digital/online services for students during the pandemic -- 52.9% of libraries surveyed reported collaborating with teachers and/or school systems, 32.8% reported collaborating with local governments and 22% reported working with school librarians.

In Red Wing the library is working to assist families and students in a variety of ways. Residents can make appointments to use computers and copiers. Hot spots are also available so families can access the internet from home and books are still available to be read at home.

On Monday, Nov. 9, the City Council voted to dedicate $95,246.13 to cover the library’s cost of lost items. This money will be used to fund and build programs that the library currently offers.

A report from the Nov. 16 Library Board meeting states, “the City Council requested that we distribute the money for lost items, then see what money we have to institute programs that we are interested in. This would be funding for tutoring programs, assistance for job seekers, educational programs and the Chromebooks. The City Council would then welcome us back with requests for specific programs if additional funds are needed. They were very supportive of the programs that we mentioned to benefit the community, through the library, during the pandemic.”