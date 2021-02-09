RIVER FALLS -- The past year has been difficult for many, so Our House in River Falls is working to make Valentine’s Day a little brighter for its residents.

The senior living facility has decorated a mailbox outside its center at 902 S. Wasson Lane to receive notes for residents.

“Our residents here at Our House are looking forward to the day when they can be out and about again,” Executive Director Maureen Style said. “With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, wouldn’t it be nice if our seniors received a little something in our valentine’s mailbox.”

The mailbox will be open for submissions 8 a.m to 6 p.m. through Valentine’s Day on Sunday, Feb. 14.

“We invite community members to stop by with a little not to spread love and encouragement to our residents,” Style said.

Selfies are also encouraged and can be shared on the Our House Facebook page.