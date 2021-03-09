The two neighboring states used to have a tax reciprocity agreement in place, serving residents who crossed the border for work. With more Wisconsin residents working in Minnesota than vice versa, Wisconsin made reciprocity payments to Minnesota as part of the agreement. Following the recession in 2008, Wisconsin fell behind on its reciprocity payments to Minnesota, Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca said.

That led Minnesota to suspend the agreement in 2010.

“That’s what’s been suspended ever since,” Barca said.

Now those working across borders have to file taxes in both states.

Efforts are underway to bring the agreement back.

Reciprocity has been a priority for Barca since he was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers in 2019.

He has reached out to Minnesota representatives, who were at first reluctant. Evers has also reached out to Gov. Tim Walz.

“They started to come around a little bit,” Barca said.

He had an appointment set with his Minnesota counterpart in March of last year, but then the pandemic hit. COVID-19 has pushed back the conversations, but Barca said he is still working on the issue.

The goal is to have it back in place for the next tax year filing in April 2022.

Wisconsin does have reciprocity with other states, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Kentucky. It would like to have that agreement back with its longest border.

“Our goal is to make it easier for our citizens in Wisconsin, and for those in Minnesota for that matter,” Barca said.

