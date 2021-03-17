Here’s your options for voting amid the ongoing pandemic:

Absentee by mail

Absentee ballots can be requested at myvote.wi.gov. Ballots must be requested by 5 p.m. April 1.

Completed ballots must be received by 8 p.m. election day, April 6.

Drop off options include in person during normal city hall business hours, at one of the two drop boxes at city hall or by mail.

Absentee in person

In-person early voting begins Tuesday, March 23.

In Hudson absentee voting is open on select days through April 2 at city hall. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 23-25, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 29-31, and 1-5 p.m. on April 1-2.

In New Richmond absentee voting is open through Friday, April 2 at the New Richmond Civic Center. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7-11:30 a.m. on Fridays and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 2.

In River Falls absentee voting is open through April 2 at the city clerk’s office. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 3-26, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 29 through April 1, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 2.

In person on election day

Election day is Tuesday, April 6. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Photo ID is required to vote in Wisconsin.

Hudson voters are asked to wear a mask and use the handwashing stations at polling places.

In New Richmond masks are requested and a limited number of people will be allowed in the building.

River Falls polling places will be following COVID-19 protocols, including requiring face coverings.

Find your polling place go to myvotewi.gov.





Got a question?

Do you have a question about local happenings, policies, processes or more? Send your question to rmariscal@orourkemediagroup.com. We'll be answering them weekly.



