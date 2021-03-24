Do you miss that book-filled-library smell? Great news, the Red Wing Public Library is open.

Every Wednesday through Saturday, the library will be open for 30-minute "express visits." Visitors will be able to browse and check out materials, print and use the "express internet" computers without a reservation.

In order to keep the community safe, masks will be required during visits and social distancing encouraged. So grab your library card, your favorite mask and enjoy some in-person browsing at the library.

Curbside pickup will continue to be available for guests who would prefer not to come into the library.

Appointment-only browsing and internet use

Mondays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open express browsing

Wednesdays and Fridays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.