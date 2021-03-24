Do you miss that book-filled-library smell? Great news, the Red Wing Public Library is open.
Every Wednesday through Saturday, the library will be open for 30-minute "express visits." Visitors will be able to browse and check out materials, print and use the "express internet" computers without a reservation.
In order to keep the community safe, masks will be required during visits and social distancing encouraged. So grab your library card, your favorite mask and enjoy some in-person browsing at the library.
Curbside pickup will continue to be available for guests who would prefer not to come into the library.
Appointment-only browsing and internet use
Mondays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Open express browsing
Wednesdays and Fridays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.