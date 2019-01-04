Getting off the couch: Hastings area activities to get you outside

What: Live Music Series at Mad Jaxx

Where: Welch Village

When: Saturdays at 4 p.m.

Although technically not outside, you could work up a sweat and hit the slopes before settling in at Mad Jaxx for a bite to eat and musical entertainment. Performers for the month of January are Alex Rossi, Relativity, The Coxmen and the Pat Ferguson Trio.

Cost: Free

What: Owl Prowl

Where: Carpenter Nature Center

When: Friday, Jan. 11, 7-9 p.m.

Take a night hike with a CNC guide to listen and look for some of the 12 species of owls that call the Midwest home. Make sure to dress appropriately for weather. Snowshoes will be provided if there is enough snow cover. Call CNC at 651-437-4359 to register for the event.

Cost: $6/person, $4/Friends of CNC

What: Fourth annual After Hours Skate Night

Where: Pioneer Park

When: Thursday, Jan. 17, 8-10 p.m.

After Hours Skate Night is a fun way for teens to get outside and go skating. The event includes music (song requests available), a bonfire with smores and games.

Cost: Free

What: Adult Moonlight Snowshoe Hike

Where: Carpenter Nature Center

When: Friday, Jan. 18, 7-9 p.m.

Grab your snowshoes or borrow a pair from CNC, just make sure to dress for the weather. Popcorn and hot apple cider will be available when the hike is over. To RSVP, call 651-437-4359.

Cost: $10/person, $7/Friends of CNC

What: Advanced Ice Fishing

Where: North Lake

When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m. to noon

This event put on by CNC will teach children ages 10 years and older with previous fishing experience more about how to find their fishing spot and drill a hole by local guides and experts. There will also be lessons on safety, species, habitats, gear and techniques. Spots are reserved by calling 651-437-4359.

Cost: Free

What: Scout Day: Winter Survival

Where: Carpenter Nature Center

When: Saturday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to noon

This winter survival event is for Cub and Girl Scouts ages 8-11. Scouts will be able to earn badges and have fun learning outdoor skills. Register with CNC by calling 651-437-4359.

Cost: $6/Scout, No cost for group leaders

What: Family Ice Fishing

Where: Lake Rebecca

When: Saturday, Jan. 26, 9 a.m. to noon

If you have wanted to learn more about ice fishing with the whole family, here is your chance. Families will have the opportunity to learn about safety, species, habitats, gear and techniques from the National Parks Service, experts from In-Depth Outdoors and the Hastings High School ice angling teams. Please register with CNC by calling 651-437-4359.

Cost: Free