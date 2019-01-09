giveBIG St. Croix Valley, an online fundraiser, returns on April 30. Not only will the fundraiser return to Amery, Osceola, New Richmond, St. Croix Falls and Somerset, but it will expand to include Hudson, River Falls and all of Polk County to make BIG things happen.

While giveBIG St. Croix Valley all happens in 24 hours on April 30, your investment will have a long lasting impact in our communities. In the past five years alone giveBIG — Day of Giving, has raised more than $1.2 million for 71 nonprofits through giveBIG SCV. Donations help organizations with vital projects and programing that change lives.

"giveBIG — Day of Giving, St. Croix Valley is focused on more than just the 24 hours of giving," said director Sara Haase. "Strong communities are created by individuals empowering one another. giveBIG St. Croix Valley gives each individual the chance to become a hero within our community by supporting their favorite causes. It gives non-profits in our communities an opportunity to reach people the way they haven't before!"

giveBIG St. Croix Valley is not possible without amazing individuals coming together with the common goal of wanting to improve and empower each other.

"giveBIG is a fun day (week and month) of giving excitement! Our donors, volunteers, board and staff work together to help our neighbors with no cost services. Donations, large and small, mean more rides, visits, chores and smiles for our senior and disabled adults living in Polk County," said Karen Krupa, Program Director, Interfaith Caregivers of Polk County and giveBIG participant.

How to be a part of giveBIG?

If you are a non-profit, you can participate. If you are an individual, you can support your favorite cause. And if you are a business, you can sponsor this amazing program that supports your community.

Visit the givebigscv.org if your non-profit is interested in raising vital funds for your organization as part of this Day of Giving. There are some community meetings coming up to educate interested non-profits on what giveBIG is all about.

Monday, Jan. 14

1:30 p.m. - United Way office — 201 S. Second St., Suite 300 — Hudson

5:30 p.m. - Hudson Public Library — 700 First St. — Hudson

Tuesday, Jan. 15

5:30 p.m. - Osceola Public Library — 310 Chieftain St. — Osceola

Monday, Jan. 21

5:30 pm The Space — 156 High St. — New Richmond

Register by emailing: sara.haase@givebigscv.org.

On April 30, you have 24 hours to make a BIG impact on our community by donating to your favorite nonprofits! Make donation online from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30.

Out of town on April 30? You can make a donation in advance at giveBIGSCV.org. Then celebrate! Spread the word, be a hero within our community.