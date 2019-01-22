Captain Jack to be Grand Marshal of pirate themed HAA parade
Captain Jack, from Captain Jack Entertainment, will be the grand marshal of the Torchlight Parade at this year's Hudson Hot Air Affair on Friday night, Feb. 1. The Jack Sparrow look-alike will lead the "Pirates Fly'n the Croix-ribbean" themed parade of decorated hot air balloon baskets, pirate walking units and a marching kazoo band. The parade starts at 7 p.m. on Second Street in downtown Hudson.
The parade is the start of the weekend's events which include hot air balloon launches, a moonglow or field of fire, smooshboarding, 5K run, marketplace and craft fair, chili cookoff and much more. This is the 30th annual Hudson Hot Air Affair winter festival and hot air balloon rally.
Captain Jack has been entertaining and supporting local events and charities in and around Minnesota and Wisconsin since 2012. Larger events have included the Minneapolis Boat Show, and most recently, Jack has been a strong supporter of HHAA events such as the St. Croix River Pirate Cruise this past June and International Talk like a Pirate Day in Hudson in September. Of course, we all know this pirate is known as the witty, Captain Jack Sparrow.
The complete Hot Air Affair schedule is at www.hudsonhotairaffair.com with latest
details and updates on Facebook.