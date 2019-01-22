The parade is the start of the weekend's events which include hot air balloon launches, a moonglow or field of fire, smooshboarding, 5K run, marketplace and craft fair, chili cookoff and much more. This is the 30th annual Hudson Hot Air Affair winter festival and hot air balloon rally.

Captain Jack has been entertaining and supporting local events and charities in and around Minnesota and Wisconsin since 2012. Larger events have included the Minneapolis Boat Show, and most recently, Jack has been a strong supporter of HHAA events such as the St. Croix River Pirate Cruise this past June and International Talk like a Pirate Day in Hudson in September. Of course, we all know this pirate is known as the witty, Captain Jack Sparrow.

The complete Hot Air Affair schedule is at www.hudsonhotairaffair.com with latest

details and updates on Facebook.