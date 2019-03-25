St. Croix County Annual Fish and Wildlife spring meeting is April 8
The Wisconsin Conservation Congress will hold its St. Croix County Annual Fish and Wildlife spring meeting 7 p.m. April 8 at St. Croix Central High School in Hammond.
Individuals interested in natural resources management have an opportunity to provide their input and testimony to the Department of Natural Resources and the Wisconsin Conservation Congress on proposed rule changes and advisory questions relating to fish and wildlife management in Wisconsin. New this year is an online input option.
For more information, visit http://dnr.wi.gov and search “spring hearings.”