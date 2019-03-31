Moreland family to speak about their experiences with autism

Years later, Lindsey has surpassed everyone's expectations and is now an autism advocate. She's now following her dream and preparing to present "Autism: A Family Lives Beyond the Label" at the University of Wisconsin - River Falls on April 2, which is National Autism Awareness Day, along with her mother Lauri and sister Brittany Moreland.

"I have spoken at high schools, elementary schools, universities, for community events and autism conferences. However, this is the first time I'll be speaking at North Hall at UWRF. This is very special for me, because nine years ago, my family and I attended a speaking engagement by Temple Grandin — who is famous for the cattle shoot who happens to have autism," Lindsey said. "I was so moved by the presentation that I was able to work up the courage to introduce myself and share that 'I have autism, too.'"

The event — which is free and open to the public — will feature two sessions, one from 10 a.m. to noon in the Kinnickinnic Theater in the University Center and a second session from 6-8 p.m. in North Hall Auditorium. A book signing will take place following the event.

"The opportunity to speak at North Hall is a dream come true for myself and my family. I hope the auditorium is packed," Lindsey said. "I'm excited to speak to a large number of people just like Temple Grandin. I hope people will come up to me afterwards and introduce themselves."

After meeting Temple Grandin, Lindsey was motivated to start speaking to others about her autism. She wanted to spread awareness and help others better understand the challenges and celebrations of living with autism, said Lindsey's mother, Lauri.

"The speeches start off with me sharing my perspective of having a child diagnosed with autism. I speak of the challenges along with what it takes to advocate for a child with special needs," Lauri said. "Brittany then talks to the audience about what it is like being a sibling of autism. She also talks about her own challenges with mental illness. Lindsey is the last to speak. She shares what it is like growing up with autism and learning how to live with the challenges of autism such as sensory overload, socialization, and becoming an independent adult."

According to Lindsey, she received many therapies — including speech, occupational and physical therapy in addition to auditory training — and had an individualized education plan throughout her school years. She graduated high school with honors before attending Chippewa Valley Technical College for pre-college courses and then attending UW-RF as a student for Spanish, generals and education courses.

"My vocational path changed as my interests changed. I spent time volunteering at local schools to learn job skills. Through many challenges along the way and rejections from job interviews, I was hired by the Hudson YMCA in 2017. The YMCA understands my abilities and works with me to become a successful team member," Lindsey said.

In addition to talking about her life journey, Lindsey will also speak about how she became a pencil artist, as well as her many passions, which include: drawing, the Titanic, traveling the world, and being fluent in Spanish.

"I will try to help the audience understand that I'm not only surviving autism, but I'm living it and thriving. I drive a car, have a job I like and I live independently," Lindsey said. "Drawing was my way to communicate and express my feelings when I was nonverbal and unable to effectively communicate any other way.

"I recently began painting, and I love Bob Ross. I like attending art classes and developing my own artistic style. You can even find my pencil artwork on display at Cracked Barrel Winery in Hudson. Kelley Gallery held an art show for me as well. I've also sold artwork at various events including craft shows."

According to Lindsey, the purpose of speaking on National Autism Awareness Day along with her family is to spread awareness and come together as a community to celebrate people with autism. The goal is for others to better understand, accept and honor those that are labeled with autism or autism spectrum disorders, which Lindsey hopes will motivate and inspire the audience.

"Autism does not limit or define me. It is a label that has helped me get the therapies and support that I needed. It is also a label that can come with judgement from others. My family and I speak about autism to spread awareness of the unique abilities that people with autism have," Lindsey said.

Given that it is National Autism Awareness Day, Lindsey would like the community to come out and "Light it up Blue." Blue is the color of autism awareness and Lindsey said she would be thrilled to see a huge audience all wearing blue, not only supporting her, but also everyone on the autism spectrum and their families.

"It takes a community to spread awareness, and she just wants to do her part. More and more children are being diagnosed with autism. The numbers are currently 1 in 49 for boys and 1 in 59 for girls. When Lindsey was diagnosed (23 years ago), it was 1 in 10,000. Our family's mission is to live, survive, and thrive in a world where we choose to honor and accept differences," Lauri said.

Following her family's event at UW-RF, Lindsey will speak again at Willow River Elementary School in Hudson at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, before holding a book signing at the Mall of America at 7 a.m. as part of the Fraser Walk. Lindsey and her boyfriend, who also has autism, have a team in the walk.

According to Lauri, Lindsey loves to hear from others, which can be done by visiting the autismlm.com or the family's Facebook page, Autismlm.