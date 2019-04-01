Woodbury High School to host TEDx event

A TEDx event is an independent, community-organized version of the now-ubiquitous TED conferences, where speakers give talks that are 18 minutes or less that cover a variety of topics meant to inspire new ideas.

TEDxWoodburyHighSchool's talks will be centered around the theme "The Spirit of Inquiry." It is aimed at high school students, though younger students and community members of all ages are encouraged to attend.

"It's about asking questions, it's about being curious, it's about wanting to know and wanting to grow," said Lauren Kramer, a senior at Woodbury High School and executive producer of the event.

Speakers will include South Washington County Schools Superintendent Keith Jacobus, Rep. Tou Xiong, DFL-53A, and St. Paul lawyer, artist and entrepreneur Tisidra Jones, along with student and faculty speakers.

Woodbury High School senior Michael Xia had the idea to host an event after attending a TEDx event put on by the international school in Shanghai, China, where he spent his sophomore year.

"One of the professionals, he ended with this personal statement and it was like, do as many uncomfortable things as you can — that way you will become comfortable (with) being uncomfortable," Xia said.

Xia couldn't get the idea out of his head, and he said it made him try a lot of things he maybe wouldn't have before. Now that he's in his final months at Woodbury High School, he wants to leave some kind of legacy.

"Hopefully with this event, people who enter it can leave with something new," Xia said.

Xia and other members of the organizational team say they're hopeful that this year's event will be a success and that students in grades below them will work to make it an annual occasion. The idea of partnering with East Ridge High School in future years was also floated.

But for now, the team of 15 students is putting the finishing touches on what has been several months of hard work. They have a teacher advisor, Robert Nunn, who has provided guidance at times, but the students say their real work of organizing the event has been their responsibility. And it hasn't necessarily been easy.

"Oh my god, it's so much work," Xia said.

"He doesn't sleep," Kramer said. "I'll get Snapchats of him working on TEDx at three in the morning."

Kramer went on to detail the kinds of work that has gone into organizing the event, including lining up speakers, reaching out to potential sponsors and "so many emails."

Despite the stress of planning and organizing a large event, Kramer and Xia said it has been a fun ride.

"It's kind of like an adventure, honestly," Xia said. "It's like a rollercoaster."

Speaker list

Oskar Cymerman, teacher

Jordan Ermer, teacher

Ranjani Hariharan, student

Keith Jacobus, superintendent of schools

Tisidra Jones, artist, lawyer, entrepreneur

Jason Matsch, teacher

Eric McClellan, professional

Evan Murray, student

Pam Uphus, teacher

Tou Xiong, state representative for District 53A

If you go...

What: TEDxWoodburyHighSchool

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, April 6

Where: Woodbury High School auditorium, 2665 Woodlane Drive

Cost: Free, but registration before the event is required. Go to tedxwoodburyhighschool.weebly.com/attend. Attendance may be capped depending on the number of people that respond.