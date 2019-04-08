Black out personal information on original medication container.

This is the same event that accepts pesticides, fertilizers, solvents, fuels, cleaning agents, lead, oil and latex based paints, and other chemicals from households and farmers in the county.

A charge may be applied for large loads of household hazardous waste/paints.

Businesses and institutions in the county are welcome to participate but must pre-register by Monday, April 8, and pay a fee for the service.

Anyone who has an unknown material in a quantity of more than five gallons should contact the Pierce County Solid Waste/Recycling office in advance.

For more information contact Pierce County Solid Waste office 715-273-3092.