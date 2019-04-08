The Half Moon Rising: Songwriter Showcase, named for the shape of the stage at Ziggy's in a half moon, has welcomed over 40 songwriters and musicians this past year to play every third Wednesday at Ziggy's.

"This is our one-year anniversary party, lots of artists that have performed in the last year are coming back to play," Ben Tomandl, sound engineer for the showcase, said.

Laurel Hay, curator, and Tomandl are hosting the free event. Both Hay and Tomandl have and will be performing at the anniversary show as well, along with over 25 other artists.

According to a news release from Hay:

Artists at the anniversary show will include Sarah Morris, JoyAnn Parker, Tony Cuchetti, Dayna Koehn, Sharisse Germain, PK Mayo (as house guitar and also as a featured songwriter), Tommy Bentz, Mike Haldorson, Lars Carlson, Nigel Egg, Tony Ortiz, Swanny Rose, Stacy Hanson, Taryn Sirianni, Cassandra Cole, Becky Kapell, Tate McLane, Matthew Griswold, Brian Bethke, Nici Peper, Maya Elena, Bettina Villamil and Tylor Mintz.