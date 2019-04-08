But her experience and her desire to become an advocate for herself and others with disabilities led her to full-time employment with Center for Independent Living Western Wisconsin (CILWW), a Menomonie-based non-profit organization.

CILWW serves Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk and St. Croix counties. They serve as a "one-stop shop" Brenna said, a welcoming resource with no previous criteria for "consumers"—people with disabilities who need to be plugged in with local resources for transportation, financial and personal independent living support and information.

Brenna works at CILWW as an Independent Living Specialist and serves to help youth transition into the workforce as well as explain benefits for those with disabilities who want to work and make the best decisions.

Recently, Brenna was placed in a satellite office in River Falls where she is able to reach more people outside of the Menomonie base. With her new homebase, Brenna has begun outreach by leading Peer Support Club meetings.

The Peer Support Club, which started last year and had their most recent meeting mid-March at the First National Bank of River Falls, is meant to build community around 18-32 year olds.

"If you're not good at maintaining friendships or reaching out to people then you don't have anything to go out and do," Brenna explained. "That's what the group is for."

The group meets monthly in River Falls and also in Eau Claire, which Brenna leads as well.

Many of Brenna's participants in the River Falls Peer Support Club are also part of Project SEARCH in River Falls, where interns with disabilities are connected to work experience within the River Falls Area Hospital.

"They're doing their internship over at the hospital and they're making connections with friends and coworkers but after the program is done, a lot of times they end up losing those connections and if they don't find a job right away they end up being at home and there's not a whole lot of recreational opportunities," Brenna said.

One Project SEARCH participant and River Falls High School graduate, Franklin Zaske, has attended the Peer Support Club and wishes to return. His work schedule keeps him busy, according to his father George Zaske who spoke on behalf of Franklin with Franklin's permission during a recent phone interview.

"He enjoyed seeing that there were other people with disabilities that were getting together and trying to have a good time," George said. "He likes to be able to interact with people and work to get to know people. He is shy, but it helps when there are faces that he recognizes."

Franklin has also taken advantage of the opportunity to learn more about benefits during employment and independent living strategies through CILWW.

The next Peer Support Club will take place April 10 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the First National Bank of River Falls and anyone with a disability and their family is invited.

As an advocate for the group, for her consumers and for herself, Brenna wishes to normalize disabilities and grow the support club.

"I don't know why people are so uncomfortable with a disability," Brenna said. "The more normal we can make it the less stigmatized disabilities are. We all have different abilities."

Those interested in the Peer Support Club can contact Angela Brenna at 715-233-1070 or brennaa@cilww.com for more information.