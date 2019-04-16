Search
    GALLERY: Local hearts supporting cancer fighters, survivors at River Falls Pierce County Relay for Life

    By Rachel Helgeson Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Julia Kauth (front), one of the 2019 honored survivors, enters the 2019 River Falls / Pierce County Relay For Life Friday, April 5 with her parents Amanda (right) and Torey (center, behind Julia), also honored at Relay. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia.1 / 9
    Survivors enter at the opening of the 2019 Relay For Life held at River Falls High School. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia.2 / 9
    "Mama D" Deanne Claypool on the cot, a River Falls EMS worker, is battling breast cancer. Her "ducklings" from the River Falls EMS came to support and surround her. (From left): Lacey McAleavey, Amberlynn Bruinseas, Chris Falkner, Hannah Falkner, Deanne Claypool, Nicole Foster, Bretta Baker, Kat LaPorte. Photo courtesy of Laurie Hansen3 / 9
    WESTConsin representatives sold food during Relay for Life April 5 at RFHS. Pictured (from left): Sherri Nelson, Mary Qualls, Jazlyn Auchampach, Jennifer Knospe, and Craig Pechacek. Photo courtesy of Laurie Hansen4 / 9
    Joe and Melissa Janz Barbey sit together during the event. Photographer Laurie Hansen, who personally knows the couple, said they attend the relay each year. Photo courtesy of Laurie Hansen5 / 9
    Fr. Jerry Harris from St. Bridget's Catholic Church speaks to the crowd at the River Falls / Pierce County Relay for Life event April 5 at River Falls High School. Photo courtesy of Laurie Hansen6 / 9
    Survivors of cancer who attended the Relay for Life at the River Falls High School April 5 pose for a photo in the gym. Photo courtesy of Laurie Hansen7 / 9
    Pastor Mark Hall from Ezekiel Lutheran Church speaks to guests at the River Falls / Pierce County Relay for Life event held April 5. Photo courtesy of Laurie Hansen8 / 9
    Amanda Kauth speaks at the April 5 Relay for Life in River Falls about her family's experience with cancer. Her daughter Julia survived a Wilms tumor at age 6. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 9

    The annual River Falls Pierce County Relay for Life was hosted at the River Falls High School April 5, bringing together people from all walks of life to support survivors and fighters of cancer.

    The local Relay for Life has touched local people's lives such as River Falls EMS worker Deanne Claypool. Claypool, also known as "Mama D," was diagnosed with breast cancer this past year.

    She and her "ducklings"—other River Falls EMS workers—participated in this year's relay.

    One of her "ducklings," Nicole Foster, has been a part of other Relay for Life events in Winona and has given $1 cot rides for River Falls. Foster said this year was different because her good friend Claypool was affected.

    "It was a really good experience to be there for her and see that she had a bunch of support. Overall it was a good evening. Definitely a good turn-out," Foster said in a recent phone interview.

    Laura Born, Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society, Inc. North Region said the River Falls Pierce County relay earned the No. 2 spot per capita for highest fundraiser in the 40,000-49,999 population bucket in 2016 and was number one in 2015 for the same bucket. The last two years, 2017 and 2018, the local relay did not receive a position in the top five per capita in Wisconsin.

    In the past, the River Falls relay was the No. 1 per capita fundraiser in 2007, 2006 and 2005 in the Midwest division, according to an American Cancer Society newsletter.

