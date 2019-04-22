St. Croix Valley Beekeepers Association to meet May 9 in Baldwin
The St. Croix Valley Beekeepers Association’s next meeting is 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Peace Lutheran Church, 2084 County Road N., Baldwin. Weather permitting, hive inspection is at 6 p.m.; bring your bee suit.
Past club president and local commercial beekeeper Melanie Waldon will be speaking about “Sustainability of the Apiary for Health and Honey." All are welcome.
For more information, visit www.stcroixbeekeepers.com or call 612-819-6008.