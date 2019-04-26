Bryan Hansel to speak at Photography Club

Join Hansel, professional landscape photographer, as he talks about "Hot Spots of the North Shore:" he will share his favorite locations on Minnesota's north shore to capture the essence of what it is like to live in the north. Hansel, who has lived in Grand Marais for over a decade and a half, has explored almost every gravel and dirt road in Cook County and many of the nearby counties. He not only has photographed the iconic locations but has found new, undocumented locations as well. He will present his work and explain how he made each picture and why it works as a photograph.

Hansel is a well-respected and award-winning landscape photographer and educator, leading outdoor photography workshops in the North Shore and various natural areas around the U.S. His over 25 years of photography experience has led him to be published in National Geographic, Outdoor Photography, Lake Superior Magazine, Minnesota Monthly, National Park Traveler, Ocean Paddler, Adventure Kayak, and others. He has been on 121Clicks' list of the top 100 landscape photographers, and was awarded People's Choice by Canoe and Kayak Magazine.

The club is a group of photography enthusiasts of all ages, interests and abilities and is a member of the Twin Cities Area Council of Camera Clubs and the North Central Camera Club Council. Meetings are both social and educational; they are held on the first Wednesday of every month, at 6:30 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts. Additional special meetings are also scheduled to accommodate speakers, hands-on workshops and group shooting opportunities. The public is welcome to attend meetings or to become a member. For further information, please visit www.wiphotoclub.com.