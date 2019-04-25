New Pierce County Fair books now available

In 2018, over $16,000 was awarded in cash premiums to Pierce County youth and adults who entered their masterpiece for display. There are 16 different open class departments with classes ranging from Little Dairyman to Charolais bull calves, Little Shepherd to Pekin ducks, alfalfa to roses, oil painting to ceramics, nature photography to cakes, breads to quilts and don't forget the homemade wines and homebrew beer.

To enter your favorite exhibit in the Pierce County's Open Class competition, fill out the entry blank found in the Pierce County Fair book on page 11 and submit your entry by 4:30 p.m. June 19 to the Fair Office in the Seyforth Building on the fairgrounds in Ellsworth, or make sure it's postmarked by the June 19 deadline.

As in previous years, St. Croix, Dunn and Pepin County residents are eligible to exhibit in the Open Class Division at the 2019 Pierce County Fair. If any resident from our neighboring counties has questions, please contact the Fair Office at 715-273-6874 or Fair Manager, Ann Webb at awebb@co.pierce.wi.us.

Thank you to the county businesses that are assisting the Fair Office as a fair book pickup

location. Fairbooks will be available at these locations by May 1:

Ellsworth: Fair Office, BMO Harris Bank, CCF Bank, Senior Citizen Center and Ellsworth Public Library

Elmwood: Citizens State Bank and Elmwood Public Library

Hager City: Hiawatha National Bank

Maiden Rock: Hiawatha National Bank

Plum City: Senior Citizens Center, First Bank of Baldwin and Plum City Public Library

Prescott: Senior Nutrition Center at Water Tower Apartments, BMO Harris Bank and Prescott Public Library

River Falls: First National Bank of River Falls and River Falls Public Library

Spring Valley: Spring Valley Drug, First Bank of Baldwin, WESTconsin Credit Union and Spring Valley Public Library

Durand: Courier Wedge

For additional Fair-related information, visit www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_mail.htm or contact 715-273-6874. Come to the Fair with your exhibit and put yourself in the center of the attraction. "Shake Up Your Summer at the Pierce County Fair," Aug. 8—11. Like us on Facebook at

"Pierce County Fair and Fairgrounds (WI)".