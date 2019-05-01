Search
    Weekly car shows open in Cottage Grove and St. Paul Park

    By William Loeffler Today at 9:45 a.m.
    Car show season began last week with a gathering of classic convertibles, coupes and pickups at the Culver’s Car Show in Cottage Grove. Dan Spilde of Woodbury(right) talked shop alongside his 1957 Chevrolet. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 3
    Dan Spilde of Woodbury is reflected in the bumper of his 1957 Chevy Bel Air convertible during the Culver’s Car Show on April 24 in Cottage Grove. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 3
    Bruce Bauer of Hastings brought his 1951 Chevrolet Diesel Cummins truck to the Culver’s Car Show on April 25 in Cottage Grove. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 3

    SOUTH WASHINGTON COUNTY — Car show season began last week with a gathering of classic convertibles, coupes and pickups at the Culver's Car Show in Cottage Grove. The club meets Wednesdays in the parking lot between Culver's restaurant and US Bank. It runs 5 p.m. till dark.

    Dan Spilde of Woodbury talked shop next to his 1957 Chevy Bel Air convertible.

    "It's my high school car," he said.

    Spilde and his Chevrolet were back the following evening at the St. Paul Park-Newport Lions Car Show. It runs 6-9 p.m. Thursdays at Fifth Street and Broadway Avenue in St. Paul Park.

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7883