Weekly car shows open in Cottage Grove and St. Paul Park
1 / 3
2 / 3
3 / 3
SOUTH WASHINGTON COUNTY — Car show season began last week with a gathering of classic convertibles, coupes and pickups at the Culver's Car Show in Cottage Grove. The club meets Wednesdays in the parking lot between Culver's restaurant and US Bank. It runs 5 p.m. till dark.
Dan Spilde of Woodbury talked shop next to his 1957 Chevy Bel Air convertible.
"It's my high school car," he said.
Spilde and his Chevrolet were back the following evening at the St. Paul Park-Newport Lions Car Show. It runs 6-9 p.m. Thursdays at Fifth Street and Broadway Avenue in St. Paul Park.