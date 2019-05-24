St. Croix Valley Master Gardener plant sale set for June 1

The sale promises annuals, perennials, veggies, and many other plants from the gardens of local Master Gardeners.

There will also be a variety of heirloom tomatoes and pepper plants. The sale offers a great opportunity to get free gardening advice from the Master Gardeners. Master Gardeners will help with plant selection, pest and disease information, gardening techniques, and much more.

All proceeds from the sale go toward the SCVMGA Community Grant program, which each year awards monies for public beautification and educational programs in Pierce and St. Croix counties.

The mission of St. Croix Valley Master Gardeners Association is to provide community service through education and environmental stewardship, and to provide information on horticulture to the residents of Pierce and St. Croix counties.

The Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) program gives vital support to University of Wisconsin Extension by providing consumers up-to-date, reliable, science-based knowledge so they can enjoy horticulture and protect the environment around their homes and in their communities. The Master Gardener Volunteer program is a fun, useful volunteer network that provides volunteers a sense of community spirit and accomplishment, and opportunities to learn new things.

SCVMGA was founded to provide support, for Master Gardener Volunteers in the St. Croix Valley, in fulfilling their volunteer and continuing education obligations. Volunteers provide community service through environmental stewardship, education, and information on horticulture to residents of the St. Croix Valley.