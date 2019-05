The clouds and dreary weather couldn’t keep visitors away from the inaugural “A Taste of Hudson” food and drink festival, which was hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Hudson. The event took place in Lakefront Park in Hudson and included 31 booths featuring local restaurants, bakeries and breweries. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 4

Live music, good food and plenty to drink was a winning combination for the Hudson Rotary Clubs’ “A Taste of Hudson” food and drink festival, which took place on Thursday, May 23, in Lakefront Park. Live music was provided by the Boondoogle Band. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 4

Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse was one of the many local restaurants to be featured during the first “A Taste of Hudson” food and drink festival in Lakefront Park in Hudson. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 4